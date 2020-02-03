Shirley Louiva Burriss Liles, 80, of Garrison, passed away Sunday morning, February 2, 2020, at SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
She was born January 11, 1940, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late George William “Bud” and Ola Burriss.
Shirley was an active member of Black Oak Christian Church her entire life and had a passion of taking care of her many pets. She also enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Jack Freeman) of Lexington, and Kelly (John Miller) of Dublin, Ohio; one brother, Dallas Burriss (Janice) of Black Oak; and three grandchildren, Sarah Freeman, Samantha Miller, and Elias Miller. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, James F. Liles; and two brothers, Arthur Burriss and Wayne Burriss.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Black Oak Christian Church with Bro. James Girdwood officiating. A private interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Black Oak Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Black Oak Christian Church or SOMC Hospice.
The family of Shirley Liles wishes to thank the caring staff of SOMC Hospice, Vanceburg Rehabilitation Center and the members of the Black Oak Christian Church, for their help during the last few difficult months.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg will be caring for all arrangements.