Shirley Kielman Stanfield

Shirley G. Kielman Stanfield, 78, of Tollesboro, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, peacefully at her home.
Shirley was born July 31, 1941, in Fleming County, a daughter of the late Daniel and Lena Beckett Hollar.
She was a lifelong farmer and homemaker. She also served as a caretaker for the elderly. Shirley was a member of Canaan Christian Church and loved spending time with her fellow church members. She was very attached to her dog, Sparky.
Left to cherish Shirley’s memories are a daughter, Donna (Robert) Thurman of Tollesboro; one son, Nelson (Marsha) Kielman of Tollesboro; one sister, Mary Ann (John) Evans of Salt Lick; one brother, Junior Lee Hollar of Vanceburg; three granddaughters, Mary Beth Thurman of Tollesboro, Makayla (Tommy) Parks of Flemingsburg, and Bralyn Kielman of Tollesboro; and one grandson, Nathaniel Thurman of Tollesboro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray Kielman in 1989; her second husband, Bro. Worth Stanfield in 2006; a brother, Eugene Hollar; and two sisters, Helen McRoberts and Christine Karrick.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Canaan Christian Church with Bro. David Hickerson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to services Monday at Canaan Christian Church.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.