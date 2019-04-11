Shirlene Kay McCleese, 64, of St. Helena Island, South Carolina, formerly of Flemingsburg, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Vanceburg March 8, 1955, she was a daughter of the late Connell and Alta Kinder McCleese.
Shirlene’s interests included the McCleese family genealogy and antiquing. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) for 40 years, having worked at Sayre Christian Village.
She is survived by her daughter, Kenda (Glenn) Gammell of Hamilton, Ohio; her son, Freddie Gulley of Louisville; her grandchildren, Billi Rye, Isaiah Rye, Connor Rye, Lincoln Rye and Madison Rye; her great-grandchildren, Delilah, Jet, Marley; her siblings, Marvin (Shirley) McCleese of Warsaw, Indiana, Wilford (Donna) McCleese of Wallingford, and Nancy McCleese (John) Skeens of St. Helena Island, South Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Travis Rye; and siblings, Robert McCleese, Paul McCleese, Kenneth McCleese and Donald McCleese.
A private service will be at the convenience of the family with burial in Thomas Cemetery in Lewis County.
Boone – Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg is caring for arrangements.