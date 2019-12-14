Sheriff charges two with trafficking meth

Two men were charged with trafficking methamphetamine Saturday by Sheriff Johnny Bivens, the result of an investigation into illegal drug activity in the Tollesboro area.
Bivens says he initiated a traffic stop Saturday afternoon on KY 10 in Tollesboro on a vehicle he said he suspected to be linked with illegal drug activity in the area.
Bivens states during the traffic stop, he and his deputies recovered 100 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 288 grams of marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, pipes, and numerous baggies consistent with drug trafficking.
Deputies also seized approximately $1,800.00 in cash and a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up.
Harry Gilbert, 59, of Wallingford, and Michael Stanton, 39, of Tollesboro were arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bivens added Gilbert also had an active indictment warrant from Mason County Circuit Court for similar charges.
Both men were lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center.
Bivens said he and his deputies have been conducting surveillance as well as additional late night and early morning patrols in the area in an attempt to identify, locate, and arrest individuals suspected of bringing illegal narcotics into the area.
Bivens says he pledges to continue to work to identify and charge those involved in illegal drug activities in Lewis County, especially those involved in manufacturing or bringing illegal drugs into Lewis County.