Sheriff Bivens to hold briefing on murder investigation

LEWIS COUNTY MURDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE
PRESS BRIEFING WILL BE SATURDAY MORNING
Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens will be conducting a press briefing to update on the Lewis County murder investigation in the death of Justin Johnson.
The press briefing will be conducted Saturday Morning (April 1, 2017) at 9:30 a.m. on the third floor of the Lewis County Courthouse.
The courthouse is located at 112 Second Street, Vanceburg, KY 41179.
Justin Johnson, 28, of Vanceburg, was reported missing Thursday, March 23. His abandoned pick-up truck was found on Lower Twin Branch Road near Garrison the next day. His remains were recovered Wednesday, March 29, on Cooper Ridge Road on the Lewis/Carter county line. Johnson’s funeral will be Saturday, April 1, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg beginning at 1:00 p.m.