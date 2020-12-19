Elston “Shep” Mason, 62, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born November 3, 1958, in Mason County, a son of the late Lawrence and Millie McCall Mason.
Shep attended East Fork Church and was a lifelong farmer. He was very well liked and enjoyed working with his cattle and shopping for antiques and bargains.
Shep is survived by three brothers, Randy Mason (Vickie) of Tollesboro, Wendell Mason (Wilma) of Vanceburg, and Eldon Mason (Vanessa) of Maysville; one sister, Marcy Tinnes (Craig) of Mt. Sterling; a special niece, Donna Coleman; and his best friend, Sandy Ginn. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Janice Mason, Bonnie Varvell, and Sue Arrasmith.
A private service will be Monday, December 21, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Charles Hampton officiating. Burial will follow in East Fork Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Mason, Darian Mason, Nick Mason, Bryan Coleman, Craig Tinnes, and Rodney “Hotrod” Ruark.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.