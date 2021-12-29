Sharon Melissa Rister, 37, of Grayson, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, on August 26, 1984, a daughter of the late John Rister and Ellen Cassidy Rister.
Sharon was a member of Lloyd Ridge Pentecostal Church and enjoyed watching videos and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by two brothers, John (Ashley) Rister Jr. of Morehead and William (Alicia) Kibler of Garrison; one sister, Crystal Cassidy Farmer of Ohio; Randy Bertram, who raised her for 20 years; and William and Becky Lambert, whom she cared for as a Mom and Dad. A host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Arlene Kittles.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison, with Bro. Anthony Rister officiating. Burial will follow in Dummitt Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may visit one hour prior to services on Saturday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.