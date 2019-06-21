Sharon K. Callahan, 69, of Grayson, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Community Hospice Care Center in AshlanShe was born July 17, 1949 in Grayson, a daughter of the late James and Namoi “Pope” Mayo.
Sharon was of the Christian faith and a retired RN. She enjoyed working in her garden growing beautiful flowers and herbs, walking in the woods hunting for different herbs and fishing with her children.
Sharon is survived by three sons, James Ronald Fields II, John Edward Fields and Samuel Steven Fields all of Grayson, Kentucky; three brothers, James Roger Mayo (Kim) of Berea, Kentucky, Douglas Mayo (Debbie) and David Mayo (Debbie) all of Grayson, Kentucky; and two sisters Connie Mayo Clark of Grayson, Kentucky and Sandra Ladd (Dana) of Lexington, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Veronica Carter, Malissa Duty (Josh) and James Ronald Fields III all of Ashland, Kentucky; one great grandchild, Robert James Carter. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday June 23, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the House of Grace, 2413 Greenup Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101.
Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.graysonfh.com.