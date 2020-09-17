September is National Preparedness Month (NPM) and Lewis County Emergency Management is encouraging citizens to prepare for all types of emergencies and disasters which can occur, often with little notice.
This year’s theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.” During NPM 2020, take time to prepare for the emergencies you may experience, from the unexpected to the unavoidable.
Emergency Management Director George Sparks says in addition to the “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today” theme, four weekly themes can help individuals, businesses, communities, and others to prepare for emergencies:
Week 1: Make A Plan: Know how to prepare for disasters that include how you will communicate with family and friends during disasters, reviewing insurance papers, and much more.
Week 2: Build A Kit: You’ll need items to survive during a disaster that includes supplies you may need at home as well as a go kit of items you may need if you must evacuate quickly to a safer location.
Week 3: Prepare for Disasters: Find out the best way to limit the impacts a disaster may have, like having the right insurance coverage or what can you do to your home to make it stronger and more resilient.
Week 4: Teach Youth About Preparedness: Take the time now and talk with your children to reassure them. Teach them lessons on preparedness. Make family preparedness a fun annual event.
“National Preparedness Month provides a great opportunity to talk with your family, co-workers and employees about preparing for emergencies,” Sparks said.
“Preparedness starts with everyone, and National Preparedness Month is a great opportunity to talk about the risks your community faces and how you can prepare for them before a disaster occurs,” said MaryAnn Tierney, regional administrator, FEMA Region 3. “Save early, make a plan, involve youth, and get involved to help make your communities more resilient. This month, take these steps to help make your family and community stronger before the next disaster strikes.”
“The many challenges we’ve experienced in 2020 should remind every Kentuckian of the need to prepare for unexpected crises — within our own families and with our larger community, as Team Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.
“In February, we had catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. In March, our neighbors in Tennessee faced devastating and deadly tornadoes. Now, we’re all facing the COVID-19 pandemic. Talk to your kids and family about what to do and where to go in different emergencies, because that conversation could save their lives,” the governor adds.
Learn more at www.ready.gov/september
If you have any questions, contact Lewis County Emergency Management at 606-796-3464 or email George Sparks at george.sparks@lewiscountyky.gov.