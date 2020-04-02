Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Lewis County

The second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lewis County was announced Thursday morning. The first was reported Saturday afternoon.
Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram said the Lewis County Health Department was notified of the county’s second case of COVID-19.
“There is a connection to the first case and we are in the process of doing contact investigations and appropriate follow-up is being made,” Bertram said in making the announcement this morning.
Bertram says she and other local officials are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected person.
These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Details about the person will not be provided because of medical privacy laws.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel says procedures in place locally have helped to slow the spread but added confirmed cases here have been expected.
Judge Ruckel urges residents to follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy at Home request and stay at home as much as possible.
“We must take this seriously,” Ruckel stated.
Ruckel said the county is still receiving personal protective equipment for community partners and he continues to conduct and attend daily updates with community stakeholders and state agencies.
“We believe the risk to the public is low, and as this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the CDC, KDPH and the people of Lewis County,” Bertram said. “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, there are everyday preventative actions you can do to help prevent the spread of this virus.”
The health department offers these tips:
• Please avoid all public gatherings.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe..
COVID-19 is an emerging disease and there is much more to learn about its transmissibility and severity.
• Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet).
• Via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
• These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
Lewis County residents may dial 606-202-8600 for more information on COVID-19. The state hotline is 800-722-5725.
[This story is being provided for free to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to The Lewis County Herald at http://www.lewiscountyherald.com/membership-account.]