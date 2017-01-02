Infant Sebastian Anthony Pena was carried to heaven by angels Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Sebastian is the son of Alejandro James Pena and Alexandria Cheyenne Cooper, both of Vanceburg.
In addition to his parents, Sebastian is survived by his paternal grandfather, Anthony Nicholas Pena of Killeen, Texas; and his maternal grandparents, Johnny Cushard of Vanceburg and Natasha Cooper of Palm Coast, Florida. He also leaves many other family members who will sadly mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Michelle Renee Busby.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Cushard Cemetery on Holly Road with Bro. Mark Cushard officiating.
Nicholas Cushard and Tyson Kennedy will serve as pallbearers.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
