Search underway for missing Vanceburg man

Authorities are searching for a Vanceburg man that has reportedly been missing since Thursday evening.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said family members report that Justin Johnson, 28, was last seen about 8:00 p.m. Thursday at his home in Vanceburg.
He said Johnson’s pick-up truck was found on Lower Twin Branch off McDowell Creek Road, south of Garrison, about 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Bivens asks anyone who may have seen Justin Johnson since Thursday, or know of his whereabouts, to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 606-796-2912.