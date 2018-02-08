Scott A. Boyd, 47, of Garrison, died on January 29, 2018, as a result of an automobile accident.
Born December 20, 1970, in Springfield, Ohio, he was the son of Henry and Sarah (Langen) Boyd. Scott had been working at Dugan and Meyers Construction Company and Kentucky Fried Chicken in London. He enjoyed golfing, cooking and listening to music.
Survivors include Samantha Cushard and their children, Chloe, Olivia, Caleb, and Andrew; sisters, Linda (Charles) Bowman and Juli (Bruce) Thompson; brothers, Joe (Darcy) Hearlihy and John Daley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2018, in the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory, 103 N. Main St., London, Ohio.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.
