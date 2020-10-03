Samuel “Scott” Bennett, 68, of Tollesboro, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
He was born March 25, 1952, in Lewis County, a son of the late Samuel and Midgetta McCain Bennett.
Scott attended Petersville Church of God and he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Scott is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna Lou Montieth Bennett; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Israel Laurin of Bryan, Ohio, and Stacey and Lee Forker of Lynn Haven, Florida; five grandchildren, Carlee and John Walencik, Devin Forker, Alyssa Forker, Alexis Laurin, and Zane Laurin; one great-grandchild, Olivia Walencik; and three sisters, Marcella Meadows of Indiana, Rosalie Meade of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Loretta Mefford of Hilliard, Ohio. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bunny Bennett and Michael Bennett, and two sisters, Frances Parsley and Daisy Bennett.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Petersville Church of God with Bro. Milt Stanfield officiating. Burial will follow in Muses Chapel Cemetery in Lewis County.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro, and after 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.