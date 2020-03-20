Schools will remain closed through April 17

Lewis County Schools, and other districts in Kentucky, will remain closed until April 17 on the recommendation of Gov. Beshear.
Superintendent Jamie Weddington has sent out a letter explaining the extended closure as well as meal plans and NTI for up to 20 days.
This is the text of the letter from Superintendent Weddington:
Dear Lewis County students, parents, guardians, and community members,
Earlier today Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recommended that all Kentucky schools stay closed until April 17. Lewis County Schools will follow Governor Beshear’s recommendation and remain closed through Friday, April 17. Students will tentatively return to school on April 20.
April 6 through April 17 will be NTI days 11-20. Information on NTI packets (#11-#20) will be distributed next week.
The governor reiterated the importance of providing meals for students saying “student meals are a critical need”. The meal delivery program developed by Lewis County Schools will continue next week on a M-W-F schedule. The number of students served is continuing to increase. Today’s count was 2,253 meals delivered. We appreciate the patience and support of all of the families we are trying to reach and serve.
Parents or guardians who are not receiving information via our One Call phone messaging system should call their student’s school and request to be added to the distribution list.
More information on the coronavirus is available at:
– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/
– The Cabinet for Health and Family Services Coronavirus Website: https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/pages/covid19.aspx
– State of Kentucky informational website: www.kycovid19.ky.gov
– State of Kentucky COVID19 hotline: 1-800-722-5725
If you have questions or concerns, please contact us at 606-796-2811.
Again, Lewis County Schools appreciates your patience and support during this unprecedented health event.
Sincerely,
Jamie Weddington
Superintendent
Lewis County Schools
606-796-2811
Fax 606-796-3081
