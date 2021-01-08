Schools set to reopen to students next week

Lewis County School Superintendent Jamie Weddington says the local district will begin offering an in-person learning option for students beginning Monday.
Parents who have indicated they would like for their students to return to in-person learning have been sent instructions for a hybrid learning option.
That option will allow for students to receive in-person learning two days and virtual learning three days each week.
Virtual learning will be available five days a week for any student who does not wish to participate in the hybrid learning option.
This is the text of the letter to parents and guardians:
LEWIS COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
Dear Parent/guardian,
Lewis County Schools will begin offering an in person learning option beginning January 11, 2021. Parents who have indicated they would like for their students to return to in-person learning will be contacted tomorrow January 8, 2021 with instructions for a hybrid learning option. During a typical five day week (M-F), this hybrid option will allow for students to receive in-person learning 2 days weekly and virtual learning 3 days weekly. Virtual learning will be available five days a week for any student who does not wish to participate in the hybrid learning option.
Students will be placed into Group A or Group B primarily alphabetically by last name. Elementary parents will be contacted by their student’s teacher. Middle and High School students will be contacted via the One Call system. It is important that everyone answers calls from the school tomorrow. These calls will take place beginning after 9:00am.
Group A students will attend in-person learning on Mondays and Tuesdays. Group B students will attend in-person learning on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be used for cleaning of the buildings and buses, virtual program assistance, and meal delivery. Normal bus routes will run daily.
We have tried to make modifications to grouping to allow for siblings who may have different last names. If you have a conflict with sibling group assignments, please call the school principal to discuss your issue.
In the event of an inclement weather day (school cancellation), everyone will be on placed on the virtual learning platform for that day. We will not modify the A-B rotation as a result of the inclement weather day.
Meal delivery will be on Wednesdays from 11:00am to 1:00pm and will consist of three breakfasts and three lunches per child.
Please contact your student’s school after 9:00am on Friday, January 7 should you have any questions.
Respectfully,
Jamie Weddington
Superintendent
Lewis County Schools
