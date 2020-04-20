Schools closed for remainder of academic year

Governor Andy Beshear and interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Kevin Brown have directed that schools across the Commonwealth be closed To in-person classes for the remainder of the academic year.
Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington said he received the news during a conference call with superintendents and the governor earlier today (Monday).
Weddington sent a letter to parents, students and members of the community to outline the new plans for the remainder of this school year:
Dear Lewis County students, parents, guardians, and community members,
Earlier today Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recommended the cancellation of all in-person classes for the remainder of this school year. Lewis County Schools will follow Governor Beshear’s recommendation and cease all in-person instruction. Lewis County Schools will continue with NTI packets to achieve the required 1062 instructional hours. The number of days of NTI work to be completed will be adjusted to follow the guidance of Interim Commissioner Kevin Brown. The final number of NTI days required for each student to complete will be announced after a final number of days is calculated.
The meal delivery program developed by Lewis County Schools will continue on a Tuesday only schedule. We ask that if any family member is sick that you do not come to the bus stop to participate in the meal service. You may call the school to arrange an alternate pick up method. We appreciate the patience and support of all of the families we are trying to reach and serve. At this point meal delivery services will continue through the last NTI day. Please be aware that this meal delivery service may be changed or modified on a very short notice as this health event develops. Families should plan accordingly.
Parents or guardians who are not receiving information via our One Call phone messaging system should call their student’s school and request to be added to the distribution list. If you are receiving the One Call phone messages, please answer the call and listen to the entire message.
More information on the coronavirus is available at:
– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/
– The Cabinet for Health and Family Services Coronavirus Website:https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/pages/covid19.aspx
– State of Kentucky informational website: www.kycovid19.ky.gov
– State of Kentucky COVID19 hotline: 1-800-722-5725
If you have questions or concerns, please contact us at 606-796-2811.
Again, Lewis County Schools appreciates your patience and support during this unprecedented health event.
Sincerely,
Jamie Weddington
Superintendent
Lewis County Schools
Fax 606-796-3081