Sarah Sexton

Sarah Kathryn Jordan Roe Sexton, 77, of Clay City, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born on May 26, 1942, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Millard and Alma Parker Jordan.
Sarah was a member of Powell’s Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, going to AM Vets and cooking for them, feeding people, and spending time with her family. Sarah retired as the last postmaster of North Robinson, Ohio.
Sarah is survived by a son, Paul Roe (Heather) of Clay City; one daughter, Kay Murphy (Jeff) of Clay City; two brothers, Ralph Jordan (Violet) and Lowell Jordan (Rosa), all of Vanceburg; and a half-brother, Bill Conley (Maria) of Camp Dix; five grandchildren, Will Murphy, Natalie Murphy, Vinson Roe, Davida Poitevint, Zoe Roe; and two great-grandchildren, Riddick Poitevint, and Liam Murphy, and one on the way. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Roe; her second husband, Norman Sexton; one brother, Queen Jordan; and one sister, Betty Jones.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. Terry Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Stone Cemetery at Camp Dix.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.