Sarah Jane Pierce

Sarah Jane Davis Pierce, 70, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care after an extended illness.
Sarah Jane was born in Carter County on April 28, 1951, a daughter of the late Harvey and Hazel Parson Davis.
She loved crafting, painting, and coloring in her coloring books. She liked to get out and walk around town, and watch classic TV shows, especially westerns. Sarah Jane loved to get her hair done and enjoyed shopping, particularly her special Christmas shopping trips. She collected baby dolls and adored them so.
Survivors include a sister, Debra Faye (Tim) Jordan of Vanceburg; a brother, Douglas Davis of Vanceburg; her caregiver, Lorie (Tony) Gaydos of Vanceburg; and many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell H. Pierce; a daughter, Belle Mary Pierce; a brother, David Crockett Davis; and a sister, Pauline Knell.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Dr. Howard Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Point Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
