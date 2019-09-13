Sarah Elizabeth Galliher, 68, of Frankfort, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at her her home.
Libby was born in Ashland July 10, 1951, a daughter of the late Paul V. and Betty Blair Galliher.
Libby graduated from Morehead State University with a bachelor’s degree in administration. She had a career for many years working for the state as an administrator of Carl Perkins Funding.
Libby enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and especially her cats. She loved musical theatre and going to concerts. She was particularly fond of the music of Elvis Presley.
Left to cherish Libby’s memories are a sister, Mendy (Ron) Mays of Lexington; a brother, Paul Steven Galliher of Green Cove Springs, Florida; three nieces, Mikki (Sam) Che of Olive Branch, Missouri; Edie (Stephen) Flores of Green Cove Springs, Florida, and Blair (Clay) Lykins of Lexington; two great-nieces; and three great-nephews.
A memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Danny Enix officiating.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.