Sandy Ruckel

Sandra Kay Hendrickson Ruckel, 49, of Frankfort, formerly of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington.
Sandy was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on May 15, 1972, a daughter of the late Terry and Aurora Jane Porto Hendrickson.
She was a 1990 graduate of Tollesboro High School and earned a double associate degree in business from Maysville Community College.
Sandy worked for the Social Security Administration in Maysville and Portsmouth, Ohio. She was instrumental in helping groups that needed to raise money for various causes.
Sandy was a passionate dog lover and had a special relationship with her dog Murphy. She was an avid reader, especially in researching different versions and translations of the Bible. She was a member of The Bridge Church in Vanceburg.
Left to cherish Sandy’s memories are her husband of 26 years, Todd Ruckel, whom she married on August 16, 1994; three sons, David Adam Hampton of Lexington, Brett Ruckel and Cameron Ruckel, both of Vanceburg; and a brother, Tony (Betty) Hendrickson of Lebanon, Ohio. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends also survive who will mourn her passing.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Ben Collier officiating. Interment will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Ruckel, Kenny Ruckel, Brent Haney, Andrew Haney, Kenny Kegley, Timmy Bowden, and Johnny Bivens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Bridge Church Missionary Fund, PO Box 117, Vanceburg, KY 41179, or through the website at http://www.thebridgeky.com.
This fund will be used for missionaries to travel and spread the Gospel where it is needed.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.