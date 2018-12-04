Salt and plow crews mobilizing for duty

Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 snowfighters are mobilizing tonight as a winter storm advances toward the northeast Kentucky region.
The National Weather Service forecasts a trace to half an inch or an inch of snow tonight through Wednesday morning.
State salt truck and snow plow crews in Bath, Fleming, Nicholas, Mason and Rowan counties reported for duty at 6 p.m. to respond to snowy roads as needed. Crews in Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup and Lewis counties reported at 7 p.m. With continuing snow, low temperatures expected to hit 27 to 30 degrees, and below-freezing pavement temperatures, crews will likely stay on duty overnight.
Motorists should prepare for slushy road conditions tonight, and slick travel overnight into the Wednesday morning commute.
In addition, the scattered snow showers being seen now often create wide-ranging conditions – a clear highway might suddenly turn snowy and slick around the next curve.
Motorists should slow down, buckle up and use extra caution when driving. Leave a “space cushion” for maneuverability by maintaining a safe distance of at least 500 feet between vehicles, and be mindful of slow-moving snow plows. And, remember that bridges and overpasses can freeze before roadways.
During storms, state highway crews work 12-hour shifts plowing and treating roadways on a priority-route basis until the winter weather threat subsides. You can learn more about Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow removal efforts, and view snow removal priority routes, online at http://SnowKY.ky.gov.
For real-time traffic information or to keep up with snowfighters in your county, visit http://GoKY.ky.gov.
Follow District 9 updates on Twitter and Facebook at http://twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or http://facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.