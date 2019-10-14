Sally Henderson

Lena Elizabeth “Sally” White Henderson, age 74, of Olive Hill, entered into rest Saturday morning, October 12, 2019, at Carter Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Grayson.
She was born May 8, 1945, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Homer and Fern Kidwell White.
Sally attended Blankenship Christian Holiness Church and enjoyed reading her Bible, working outdoors and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Sally is survived by two daughters, Michelle Henderson Rogers (John) of Olive Hill, and Jennifer Henderson Orcutt (Bryan) of Emerson; two brothers, Sam White (Sandra) and Ronnie White (Peggy) all of Emerson; five sisters, Alma Richmond and Rose Williams (Elvis) both of Vanceburg, Delores Grayson of Mansfield, Ohio, Mavis White of Olive Hill, and Mary Bentley (Rick) of Firebrick; and five grandchildren, Jonathan Rogers (Tiffany), Christan Rogers, Isabella Orcutt, Leighton Orcutt and Colten Orcutt. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Edward T. “Mike” Henderson; one brother, Donald “Sonny” White; and one sister, Norma Lewis.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill with Bro. Delmar Rogers and her grandson, Jonathan Rogers, officiating. Interment will follow in Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, and after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Globe Funeral Chapel, 17277 West US Highway 60 at Olive Hill.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101, and the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.