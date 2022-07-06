Sabra Cole

Sabra Nadine Brickles Cole, 75, of Wallingford, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at the home of her daughter at Olive Hill.
She was born in Carter County on June 2, 1947, a daughter of the late Virgil and Gertrude Lewis Brickles.
Sabra enjoyed fishing, listening to music, gardening, flowers, and spending time with her children and grandchildren
She is survived by one son, Kenny Cole of Wallingford; four daughters, Mary (Phillip) Skaggs and Karen (Cheyenne) Henderson of Olive Hill, and Anna (Estill) Cantrell and Martha (Tim Mullins) Whitman of West Liberty; two brothers, Troy Brickles and Bussy Brickles of Olive Hill; two sisters, Clarice Epps and Geneva Johnson of Lansing, Michigan; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Cole; five brothers, Larry Brickles, Dewey Brickles, Gary “Hank” Brickles, Raymond Brickles, and Vangel Brickles; and three sisters, Carolyn Brickles, Phyllis Wilson, and Justine Brickles.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Globe Funeral Chapel at Olive Hill with Bro. Clifford “Tippy” Price officiating. Burial will follow in Manning Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Globe Funeral Chapel at Olive Hill.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
