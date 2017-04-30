Ryan Patrick Himes, 45, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017, at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville after an extended illness.
Ryan was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, October 23, 1971, to Brenda Ruggles Himes of Vanceburg and the late Lawrence Lee Himes Jr.
Ryan was a truck driver and a member of Vanceburg United Methodist Church. He loved to travel and explore new places. He enjoyed fishing, being out in the country on the farm, and loved animals.
In addition to his mother, survivors include one son, Thayer Himes of Quincy; one daughter, Shyla Osborne of Tollesboro; and an uncle, Steve (Glenda) Himes of Garrison.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Louise and Norman Ruggles; paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Nellie Himes; and an uncle, Billy Ray Ruggles.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Vanceburg Methodist Church with Rev. Janis Barton officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the service hour on Wednesday at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg.
