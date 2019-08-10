Mamie Ruth Reis, 94, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday August 9, 2019, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville with her family by her side.
Ruth was born in Lewis County October 14, 1924, to the late Elva and Iva Shepherd Willis. She worked for US Shoe Corporation as a stitcher for 17 years and was a homemaker. She was a member of Fly Branch Church of Christ.
Survivors include four daughters, Judy Kay Hickle, Kathleen (Donnie) Ginn, Joselyn Gail (Robert) Reeder, and Brenda (John) Whitton, all of Vanceburg; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Herbert C. Reis; two sons, Herbert Wayne Reis and Daniel R. Reis; four brothers, Ernest Willis, Clayton Willis, Lester Willis, and Chester Willis; and three sisters, Mary Richards, Goldie Morrison, and Hazel Willis.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Richard Ginn and Bro. Blake Gulley officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services on Monday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Shane Reeder, Seth Reeder, Russ Hickle, Tanner Whitton, Donnie Ginn Jr., Timothy Ginn and Danny Ginn. Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Ginn Sr., Robert Reeder, and Johnny Whitton.
