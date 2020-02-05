Ruth Ann Richmond

Ruth Ann Greenhill Richmond, 77, of Olive Hill, entered into rest Monday, February 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born January 18, 1943, a daughter of the late Herman and Gurtrude Tabor Greenhill.
Ruth Ann was a licensed cosmetologist and hairstylist at Shear Elegance for 20 years. She was a devout Christian and a member of Unity Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling quilting, singing and going to church.
She is survived by one daughter, Sherry Molton; one son, Terry Richmond (Amie); two sisters, Stella Mae Burton and Garnet Pierce; seven grandchildren, Derek Molton, Dylan Molton, Karla (Michael) Carroll, Brandon (Patricia) Richmond, Jake Richmond, Timmy Richmond, and Katina Martin; and seven great-grandchildren, Olivia Molton, Ethan Richmond, Alex Richmond, Carter Richmond, Wade Richmond, Chloe Richmond and Charlie Richmond.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Carlos; one son, Joey Dean Richmond; one sister, Maeleen Easterling; and one brother, Herman “Junior” Greenhill Jr.
Services will be at Noon Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Duvall and Moore Funeral Home at Olive Hill with Bro. Dwayne Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy.
Friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Duvall and Moore Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 149 Whitt Street at Olive Hill.
