Ruth Ann Heddleston, 78, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday January 16, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Ruth was born in Lewis County on June 16, 1942, a daughter of the late Alton and Leona Horsley Stafford.
Ruth was the owner and operator of Heddleston Tax Services for over 40 years. She was a member of Clarksburg Christian Church for many years. She was a beloved wife of over 59 years to Robert Heddleston Jr., whom she married on June 30, 1961, in Lewis County.
Left to cherish her memory, in addition to her husband, are her children, Rob (Carol) Heddleston and Ryan (Holly) Heddleston; her grandchildren, Kalyn (Mike) Felton, Bo (Erin) Heddleston, Autumn (Chris) Horsley, Hunter Heddleston, Kinley Heddleston, and looking forward to the arrival of grandson Ryder Heddleston; 17 great-grandchildren and many other friends and family that will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janie Swearingen, and her aunt, Evelyn Story.
Services will be Saturday January 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Fred Garrett officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be following all social distancing regulations and we ask that you wear a mask.