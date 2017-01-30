Ruth Ann Ash, 84, of Mansfield, Ohio, went to be with the Lord peacefully at home January 28, 2017.
Ruth was born July 29, 1932, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Isaac and Mintie Hardemon Enix.
On May 15, 1953, Ruth married David “Andy” Anderson Ash. Ruth was a long-time member of Mansfield First Church of the Open Bible where she attended from 1952 until her passing. This community of faith was of great importance in her life. Ruth was a devoted Christian, wife and mother. She was a fabulous cook and homemaker, and had a great sense of humor. She loved her family, immediate and extended, as well as her church family. We will miss her kindness, vibrancy, and prayers.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, David Ash; one daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Bill Coleman of Springfield, Ohio; one son, Dwight Ash of Mansfield; one daughter-in-law, Donna Ash of Mansfield; five grandchildren, Andrew (Kathryn) Ash, Nathaniel (Corrie) Ash, Megan Ash, Sarah Ash, and Evan (Laura) Coleman; and five great-grandchildren with one due in June, Claire, Blake, Annabelle, Teddy, and Hadley. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and other family members, and friends who will mourn her passing.
She is also survived by longtime friends Olive Gilliam Masters and Nellie Gilliam Walters. She became friends with Ollie and Nellie at 11 years of age and they remained best friends for the last 73 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Roger Ash; daughter-in-law, Yvonne Ash; six brothers, Woodrow Enix, Kenneth Enix, Clyde Enix, Ivan Enix, John Enix, and Bob Enix; and two sisters, Louise Enix and Mildred Stegall.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road in Mansfield.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at First Church of the Open Bible, 1150 Rayfield Drive in Mansfield with additional visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastors Dink Porter, Bill Coleman, and Evan Coleman will officiate.
The family will also be observing visitation on Saturday, February 4, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Local services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Enix officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.