Russell E. “Rusty” Scott, 51, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Rusty was born at Concord February 2, 1968, to Edith Kennedy Scott Carroll and the late Earl Eugene Scott.
Rusty was a contractor for AT&T and was a directional bore operator for Cardinal Communications. He also worked for various lumber yards in the area. He loved to go hunting and fishing in his spare time. He always had a funny story to tell.
In addition to his mother, who resides at Vanceburg, survivors include his wife of nearly 20 years, Dreama Edington Scott; one daughter, Lebreeskia Scott; two sons, Roxton Scott and Russell Scott Jr. of Vanceburg; four brothers, Carlos (Reva) Scott of Piketon, Ohio, Greg (Rita) Scott and Harlen (Tonya) Scott, both of Vanceburg, Jack (Jamie) Scott of Columbus, Ohio, and Jimmy (Rhonda) Scott of Petersville.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Bessie Scott; two sisters, Arlos Dyer and Mary Dean; his stepfather, Ralph Carroll; and two brothers-in-law, Thomas Dean and Elmer Dyer.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
