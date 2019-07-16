Russell McCoy Jr.

Russell “Rusty” McCoy Jr., 60, of Petersville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 16, 2019, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born May 6, 1959, in Lewis County, a son of Russell McCoy Sr. of Wallingford and the late Opal Stamm McCoy.
Rusty was a member of Petersville Church of Christ and worked as a lifelong farmer and logger. He enjoyed loafing, picking on his nieces and nephews, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his father, survivors include a brother, Jack McCoy Sr. (Betsy) of Petersville; and three sisters, Connie Keaton (Rufus) of Morehead, Linda Butler of Vanceburg, and Sandra Florence (Mike) of Ewing. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Loretta Carol McCoy.
At Rusty’s request, a private graveside service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, for his immediate family with Bro. Arnold Howell officiating.