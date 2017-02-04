Russell Lewis, 90, of Maysville, formerly of Lewis County, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
Russell was born in Lewis County on September 13, 1926, to the late Charles Lee and Cora Bloomfield Lewis.
In Russell’s earlier years he loved to hunt and always enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds. Russell had worked as a meat cutter at A&P grocery in Maysville and was a maintenance janitor for Saint Patrick’s School for a number of years. He later worked for Clopay Manufacturing in Augusta.
Russell was a veteran of the US Army and served in Japan. He was very patriotic and loved his country.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Geneva Sparks Lewis of Maysville; a stepdaughter, Donna(Ronnie) Helphenstine of Tollesboro; a stepson, Dr. Jeffrey (Patricia) Hord of Hudson, Ohio; three step-grandchildren, Ryan Hord, Catherine Hord, and Luke Hord; and two sisters, Lucy Mullins and Margaret Coffee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Woodrow Lewis, Robert Lewis, Ford Lewis and Paul Edward Lewis; and six sisters, Agnes McGlone, Elnora Lewis, Parthinia Wolfe, Lorraine Fietelson, Donna Jean Lambert and Patsy Tracy.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Pastor Layne Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in Bloomfield Cemetery at Trace.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour on Wednesday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Full military graveside rites will be accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.