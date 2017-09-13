Ruckel named KEMA’s Judge Executive of the Year

Lewis County Judge Executive Todd Ruckel has been named 2017 Kentucky Emergency Management Association’s Judge Executive of the Year. The announcement was made during the awards banquet this evening at the annual Kentucky Emergency Service Conference.
Lewis County Emergency Management Director George Sparks accepted the honor on Ruckel’s behalf. Ruckel is attending another conference and was unable to be present to personally receive the award.
“It’s truly an honor to receive this distinction but it is more of a reflection of our employees and the work they do each day,” Ruckel said on hearing the announcement.
“We want the best for our communities and this award shows that we are on the right path,” he added.
Lewis County was recently certified as Storm Ready by the National Weather Service and efforts are underway to train more citizens in emergency response and severe weather spotting.
The conference is being held this week at the Louisville Crowne Plaza Hotel.