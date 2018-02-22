Judge Executive Todd Ruckel has declared Lewis County under a State of Emergency.
We are experiencing flash flooding in some areas of Lewis County, especially west of Herron Hill and in the Cabin Creek area. Please limit travel in these areas.
Ruckel and Emergency Management Director George Sparks are working to manage issues as best as possible.
Do not hesitate to call 911 if you feel your safety is at risk.
Do not drive through water on roadways.
The average automobile can be swept off the road in 12 inches of moving water, and roads covered by water are prone to collapse. Attempting to drive through water also may stall your engine, with the potential to cause irreparable damage if you try to restart the engine.
We will continue reassessing the situation and updating information as it becomes available.