Ruckel asks for flags to be lowered in honor of Coach Prater

Lewis County Judge Executive Todd Ruckel has asked that flags in the county be lowered to half-staff through Sunday in honor of Keith Prater.
Prater, 38, of Morehead, Rowan County Senior High School varsity baseball coach and bowling coach, died Wednesday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington from complications with his treatment after a courageous battle with leukemia.
“I have honored our great service men and women, past and present, for their dedication and patriotism for the freedoms they provide us every day,” Ruckel said in making the request.
“I have honored our law enforcement and first responders for their service and protecting our citizens and their tireless work. And I will honor Keith Prater who touched so many lives through school, sports and everyday life,” Ruckel added.
Keith, formerly of Lewis County was the husband of Misty Ison Prater and the father of two daughters, Kennedy and Karsyn. He was the son of Allen and Debbie Lykins Prater of Morehead.
“Keith was that guy that lifted you up just being in his presence,” Ruckel stated. “Our community is better because of him as he leaves a legacy behind that will be unmeasured.”
“I’m asking for flags to be at half staff through the weekend in Coach Keith Prater’s honor,” Ruckel said.
Arrangements for Prater are pending at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals in Morehead.