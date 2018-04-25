Ruby Julene Dyer Thomas, 91, of Morehead, formerly of Lewis County, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 19, 2018, at her home.
She was born December 14, 1926, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late William Leonard and Bessie Bond Dyer.
Ruby attended Old Trace Community Church and enjoyed sewing, gardening, working in her flowers and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Ruby is survived by three sons, Robert Ora Thomas of Aberdeen, Ohio, Larry Ray Thomas of Morehead, and Donald Thomas of Vanceburg; two daughters, Sarah Ellen Logan of Vanceburg, and Anna Opal Cornell of Morehead; 13 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Delma Audrey Starlin and Linda Lou Banks both of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Janet Ettie Hensley of Flatwoods. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Chester Linville Thomas; four children, Abraham Thomas, Cynthia Diana Thomas, Virginia Pauline Thomas and Bessie Francis Scott; two grandchildren, Jason Lee Blankenship and Leann Thomas; three brothers, Ora Anderson Dyer, Otha Garfield Dyer and McKinley Elwood Dyer; and three sisters, Nellie Marie Bass, Velva Jesse Zornes and Venus Jean Butler.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2018, at Old Trace Church on Old Trace Road with Bro. Bobby Burge and Bro. Terry Dean officiating. Burial will follow in Old Trace Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2018, at Old Trace Church. Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix is caring for all arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Caudill, Jamie Thomas, Joseph Blankenship, William Blankenship, Christian Tharp and Zachary Blankenship.