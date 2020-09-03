Ruby Kegley

Ruby S. Kegley, 89, of Vanceburg, died Wednesday September 2, 2020, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care after an extended illness.
Ruby was born at Vanceburg on August 15, 1931, a daughter of the late Clarence Joseph and Wilda Miracle Bush.
In her earlier years she worked as a cook for the old Kinniconick School. She retired from US Shoe Corporation and Williams Brothers in Portsmouth, Ohio, after more than 30 years of service. She was a member of Kinniconick Homemakers and Ladies Auxiliary of the Kinniconick Volunteer Fire Department. Ruby was a member of Union Baptist Church.
Left to cherish Ruby’s legacy are five daughters, Phyllis Sue (Sonny Hill) Carter of Cincinnati, Ohio, Naomi Kinsel (Jeff Wadsworth) of Firebrick, Glenda (Eddie) Gayheart of Garrison, Rhonda (Gary) Laney of Black Oak, and Arlene (Eli) Allen of West Portsmouth, Ohio; a son, Mark (Barbara) Kegley of Lewis County; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Kegley of Tollesboro; a brother, Ralph Bush of Canadian Lake, Michigan; a sister, Faye Malloy of Mt. Orab, Ohio; 15-grandhildren; and 23-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen W. Kegley, on January 12, 2020; a son, David Kegley; and a granddaughter, Amber Kegley.
Services will be at Gaydos Funeral Home Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Joe Watson officiating. Burial will follow in McEldowney Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Due to COVID-19 regulations we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.