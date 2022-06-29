Ruby Hardymon

Ruby Eloise Moore Hardymon of Burtonville went home to her Lord Saturday, June 25, 2022.
She was the widow of Charles F. Hardymon who passed away January 29, 2009. She was born at Glen Springs on November 30, 1935, a daughter of Lewis and Helen Moore.
Ruby is survived by her daughters, Debbe May and husband Tony of Augusta, and Karen Hilterbrandt of Burtonville. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Brandon Justice, Ahren Purcell, husband Bryan, and Adam Hilterbrandt. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Gage Gordley, Isabella and Tyson Justice, Anson Castle, Adelina and Aerilyn Purcell. Additionally, she is survived by two brothers, Wayne Moore and wife Barbara of Independence, and Jimmie Moore of Burlington. A special aunt, Alma Moore, survives. She will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles; her infant son, Charles Dean “Skippy” Hardymon; her sister, Jean Wright; and her brothers Ronald and Charles “Duck” Moore. She was also preceded in death by a dear son-in-law, Rick Hilterbrandt.
Ruby was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, and neighbor. She was known for her beautiful soprano voice in church. She was an active member of the Canaan Homemakers until they disbanded the club. She will be remembered for the many hours and miles she logged taking her girls to cheerleading practice, band practice, piano lessons, summer camp, and babysitting the grandchildren.
The funeral will be at Burtonville United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Serving as pallbearers are Brandon Justice, Adam Hilterbrandt, Anson Castle, Pat Mullikin, Jack Mullikin, Isabella Justice, Tyson Justice, and Marty Wright. Tony May is an honorary pall bearer. Interment will follow at the Burtonville Cemetery.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services will be caring for arrangements.
