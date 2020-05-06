Roy Lawson Day to honor retired police chief

This weekend will be a special one in Vanceburg to honor a retired chief of the city’s police department on his 90th birthday.
Roy Lawson will be celebrating the event at home with a few close family members, thanks to COVID-19 concerns, but will be seeing a lot of friends and family as they pass by the front of his West Second Street home for a planned drive-by party on Saturday.
Vanceburg Mayor Dane Blankenship said he has been planning to honor the retired chief of police for some time but with the restrictions in place, and the health concerns, the event was scaled back to honor him the best way possible.
Blankenship says he is asking those who wish to participate to plan to drive past Lawson’s home at 56 West Second Street on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.