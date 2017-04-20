Roxey Alice Cassidy Davis, 56, of South Shore, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2017, at her home.
She was born December 25, 1960, in Boyd County, a daughter of the late William Isaac and Beulah Wadkins Cassidy.
Roxey was a member of Lloyd Ridge Pentecostal church and worked as a caregiver. She enjoyed going to church, yard selling, going out to eat, reading, being on Facebook, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Roxey is survived by her husband of 37 years, Norman “Dean” Davis; one son and daughter-in-law, Dean Allen and Stephanie Davis of Firebrick; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah and Anthony Rister of Quincy, and Jennifer and Andrew Doles of South Shore; eight grandchildren, Isaac Davis, Daulton Davis, Joshua Rister, Brandon Rister, Jeffery Davis, Charlee Davis, Noah Francia, and Allison Doles; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Harold Cassidy of South Webster, Ohio, Mark and Linda Cassidy of South Shore; and one sister, Mary Cassidy of South Shore. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, April Davis; one grandchild, Jordan Andrew Dyer; one brother, James Cotton Cassidy; and four sisters, Linda Jewell, Nancy Rister, Ellen Rister, and Bessie Rister.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Anthony Rister and Bro. Mark Cassidy officiating. Burial will follow in Spy Run Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, and after 9:00 a.m. on Sunday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue in Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
