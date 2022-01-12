Rosetta Carpenter

Rosetta Smith Carpenter, 64, of Morehead, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead.
She was born in Lewis County on March 3, 1957, a daughter of the late Herbert E. and Mary Alice Kimbler Smith.
Rosetta was of the Pentecostal faith and enjoyed life, gardening, sewing, making quilts, fishing, and spending time with family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, David Allen Carpenter; a daughter, Debra Carpenter of Morehead; and four brothers, John (Irene) Smith, Ralph Smith, and Carmon (Pam) Smith of Vanceburg, and James (Linda) Smith of Delta, Ohio. Several other family members and friends also survive who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, David Allen Carpenter; one daughter, Pearl Ann Carpenter; three brothers, Noah Smith, Henry Smith, and Calvin Smith; and one sister, Lora Belle Smith.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. JR Hampton officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery on Holly Road.
Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of services Monday, January 17, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Charles Smith, Robert Carpenter, Danny Rowe, Brian Smith, Jacob Carpenter, and Corey Carpenter. Josh Landsaw and Todd Landsaw will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.