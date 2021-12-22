Rose Adams

Rose M. Logan Adams, 84, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
Rose was born at Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 3, 1937, a daughter of the late Jeff D. Logan and Snowa Mounce. Rose was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church at Garrison. She had many talents, including playing guitar and fiddle. She loved to ride her bicycle and enjoyed her dogs. Rose loved being with her sister, traveling to functions and going shopping.
Left to cherish her memories are a daughter, Phyllis (David) Vanhoose of Garrison; two sons, Earl Eugene (Tina) Cooley Jr. of Quincy and Vincent Cooley of Garrison; a sister, Violet (Ralph) Jordan of Vanceburg; her grandchildren, Crystal Smith and Skylar Smith of Olive Hill, Daniel Cooley and Jason (Kayla) Cooley of Portsmouth, Ohio, James Cooley of Vanceburg, Kayla Cooley of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Michael Cooper of Quincy; and her great-grandchildren, Skylar Smith of Olive Hill, Brianna Sobieski of Garrison, Prairie Adkins of Ashland, and Leland Cooley, Aubrey Cooley, and Enslee Cooley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Leslie Adams in 1987; her second husband, Earl Cooley in 2005; five brothers, Harry Logan, Harold Logan, Carl Logan, Ervin Logan, and Randall Logan; and a granddaughter, Wanda Aldridge Adkins.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Oval Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in Waring Cemetery at Garrison.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services at the funeral home.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.