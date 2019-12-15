Rosa Olive Dyer, 82, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
Rosa was born on Upper Twin Branch in Lewis County on March 3, 1937, a daughter of the late Harmon and Opal Inez Stone Click.
She was a homemaker and raised seven children. Rosa was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and listening to the radio. Rosa loved to clean and loved spending time with her family.
Left to cherish Rosa’s memory are four daughters, Debrunka K. Grizzell of Morehead, Shena Ella Hobbs, Shella Mae Ruppracht of Oklahoma, and Serena R. (Sonny) Thomas of Morehead; one son, Joseph (Elizabeth) Dyer of Vanceburg; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers; and six sisters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Raymond Dyer; two sons, Nathan Sam Dyer, and Bronco Shane Dyer; one sister; and four brothers.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
