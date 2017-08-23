Ronnie Lee Rister, 64, of Camp Dix, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 22, 2017, at his home.
He was born July 21, 1953, in Lewis County, a son of the late Vernon and Anna Mary Fiffe Rister.
Ronnie was of the Pentecostal faith and worked at a sawmill until his retirement. He enjoyed watching TV, going to flea markets, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Bonnie Nolen Rister; three daughters, Tammy Darlington (Carl) of Flemingsburg, Tina Thurman (Richard) and Alicia Kibler (Billy), all of Garrison; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Junior Rister and Billy Rister (Jessie) of Garrison, and Gary Rister of Vanceburg; and four sisters, Ruthann Horsley (Lonzo) and Jeannie Musser (Keith), all of Garrison, Barb Madden (Wayne) and Angie Nolen (Barry), all of Vanceburg. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Rister; and one sister, Virginia Rister.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. Homer Nolen and Bro. Rick Buckner officiating. Burial will follow in Dummitt Cemetery on Dummitt Ridge.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 24, 2017, and after 9:00 a.m. Friday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefc.com.