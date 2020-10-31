Ronnie Cooper

Ronald “Ronnie” Jay Cooper, 54, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Mr. Cooper was born May 6, 1966, in Lexington, a son of the late Clemin and Mary Wallingford Cooper.
Survivors include his long-time companion, Terri McDaniel; sons, Justin McDaniel (Courtney), Kevin Wachter (Caitlyn) and Lonnie Williams (Amber); and daughter, Amber McDaniel.
Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Turning Point Apostolic Church in Maysville from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Services will follow the visitation at 1 p.m.
Brell and Son Funeral Home in Maysville is serving the family.
Contributions for funeral expenses are being accepted by the funeral home.
