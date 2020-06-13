Ronald Roberts

Ronald Wayne Roberts, 71, of Tollesboro, passed away Thursday June 11, 2020, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
He was born July 23, 1948, in Wayne County, Michigan, a son of the late Harry and June Hazerodt Roberts.
Ronald was of the Methodist faith and was retired as an Assistant Plant Manger for Ford at Woodhaven Stamping Plant in Woodhaven, Michigan. He loved classic cars, boating, golfing, collecting guns, animals and spending time with his family.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Jody Hall; one son, Ronald Kirk Roberts of London; one daughter, Dawn Greenfield (Kevin) of Wallingford; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 22 years, Joanne Crawford Roberts, and one son, Eric Roberts.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for all arrangements.