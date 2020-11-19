Ronald Morgan

Ronald James Morgan, 76, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home after an extended illness.
He was born December 1, 1943, a son of the late Wilson and Inez Bloomfield Morgan.
Ron proudly served our country in the United States Navy and was retired from General Motors Company after over 30 years of service. He was an avid fisherman, bow hunter, golfer, bowler, and especially loved spending time with his family.
Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Wanda Lewis Morgan; one daughter, Angela Kaye Morgan; two sisters, Janet Bloomfield (Alton) and Carolyn Ingold (Kenneth); three grandchildren, David Eidson, Danielle Eidson, and Cassandra Ruckel; three great-grandchildren, Brailynn Webb, Blake McDaniel, and Brice McDaniel; two nieces and four nephews; special nieces and nephews on his wife’s side of the family; and a very special fishing buddy, Gary Stone (Joyce). He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Janet Avanell Bloomfield.
At the request of the family, there will not be a service or visitation.
