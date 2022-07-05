Ronald McCane

Ronald W. McCane, 82, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care.
Ronald was born in Lewis County on July 4, 1939, a son of the late Pearl Theodore and Dolly Fetters McCane.
Ronald was a farmer. He enjoyed mowing yards and landscaping. He was very interested in the weather in surrounding areas using his weather instruments of which he was so fond. He loved listening to Bluegrass music on the radio. Ronald was an exceptional guitar player and enjoyed playing for his family and friends at the nursing home.
Survivors include a sister, Shirley (Dennis) Dickerscheid of Louisville, and two brothers, Billy (Mary Ann) Smith and Timmy Lee (Melissa) Smith of Vanceburg. Several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends also survive who will mourn his passing.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Tony Clark officiating. Burial will follow in East Fork Cemetery.
Friends may call after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www. gaydosfh.com.