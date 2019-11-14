Ronald Lykins

Ronald Gene Lykins, 64, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
He was born February 4, 1955, in Lewis County, a son of the late Earl and Marjorie Chinn Lykins.
Ronald was a member of Southern Manor Baptist Church and was retired from the City of Vanceburg. He enjoyed watching old movies and spoiling his grandchildren.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rita Ginn Lykins; two sons, Ronnie Dale Lykins and Randy Gene Lykins (Brittany), both of Vanceburg; two brothers, Mike Lykins (Vickie) and James “Dusty” Lykins (Lynn), both of Vanceburg; two sisters, Jackie Howard (Mike) and Kathy Heater, both of Vanceburg; and six grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Donald Lykins; and two sisters, Becky Stafford and Lisa Meadows.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Arthur Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Ronnie Lykins and Randy Lykins will serve as pallbearers.