Ronald Lev Horsley, 68, of South Shore, went home to be with his Lord Friday, October 13, 2017, at his residence.
He was born January 31, 1949, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late Commey and Lottie Davis Horsley.
He attended the Church of Christ in South Shore and was retired from Portsmouth Casting. He enjoyed farming, music at the Red Barn, loafing and trading.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Patricia June Horsley; four daughters, Rhonda (Wendell) Lawson of South Shore, Pam (Micah) Lewis of Garrison, Amy (Shane) Simpson of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Jennifer King of South Shore; one sister, Eunice Newman of Greenup; two brothers, Coy Horsley of Garrison and George Horsley of Tollesboro; 14 grandchildren, Justin, Jesse, Brad, TJ, Jake, Michael, Kyle, Kasey, Kaleb, Jared, Kyra, Katilyn, Cameron, and Brady; and six great-grandchildren, Kylan, Makenna, Omerie, Skylar, Clayton, and Maverick.
Besides his parents Ron was preceded in death by three brothers, Winfred Horsley, Donald Horsley, and Norman Davis; one grandchild, Christian Simpson; and his best friend, Ralph Hunt.
Services will be at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Pastor Gary Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in Jamison Cemetery in Garrison.
Friends may call at the Roberson Funeral Home Monday, October 16, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. and one hour before the service on Tuesday.